Secret (SCRT) Price Reaches $4.51 on Exchanges

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. In the last week, Secret has traded down 8.4% against the dollar. One Secret coin can currently be bought for $4.51 or 0.00011158 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Secret has a total market capitalization of $735.85 million and $29.76 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Secret

Secret (CRYPTO:SCRT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 163,295,557 coins. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network . The official website for Secret is scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Buying and Selling Secret

