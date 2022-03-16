Sentinel (DVPN) One Day Trading Volume Hits $930,767.00

Sentinel (DVPN) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. Sentinel has a total market capitalization of $39.99 million and approximately $930,767.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Sentinel has traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Sentinel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0054 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sentinel Profile

Sentinel (DVPN) is a coin. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 15,107,216,809 coins and its circulating supply is 7,427,645,312 coins. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel’s official message board is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel

