SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Given New $56.00 Price Target at UBS Group

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $75.00 to $56.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 81.29% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on SentinelOne from $60.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on SentinelOne from $63.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on SentinelOne in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on SentinelOne in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded SentinelOne to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

Shares of SentinelOne stock opened at $30.89 on Wednesday. SentinelOne has a fifty-two week low of $29.30 and a fifty-two week high of $78.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.93.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $65.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.69 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 33.26% and a negative net margin of 140.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.00) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SentinelOne will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Nicholas Warner sold 62,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.28, for a total transaction of $2,690,544.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 69,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total value of $3,338,912.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 298,926 shares of company stock worth $13,789,954. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in SentinelOne by 107.2% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SentinelOne by 142.7% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 555,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,750,000 after purchasing an additional 326,498 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in SentinelOne by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 82,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,142,000 after purchasing an additional 17,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new stake in SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,200,000. 59.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SentinelOne (Get Rating)

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.