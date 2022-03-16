SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Price Target Cut to $38.00

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.02% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on SentinelOne in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on SentinelOne in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on SentinelOne from $82.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut SentinelOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on SentinelOne from $78.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.79.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

S stock opened at $30.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.93. SentinelOne has a 1-year low of $29.30 and a 1-year high of $78.53.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 33.26% and a negative net margin of 140.35%. The firm had revenue of $65.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.00) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that SentinelOne will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Nicholas Warner sold 24,058 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $1,203,140.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charlene T. Begley purchased 1,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.80 per share, for a total transaction of $59,706.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 298,926 shares of company stock valued at $13,789,954 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of S. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in SentinelOne by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in SentinelOne during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

About SentinelOne (Get Rating)

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.