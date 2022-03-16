SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 33.26% and a negative net margin of 140.35%. The firm had revenue of $65.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.00) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. SentinelOne updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.

NYSE:S opened at $30.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.93. SentinelOne has a 1 year low of $29.30 and a 1 year high of $78.53.

In other news, COO Nicholas Warner sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $84,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charlene T. Begley purchased 1,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.80 per share, for a total transaction of $59,706.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 298,926 shares of company stock worth $13,789,954. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in S. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in SentinelOne by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 203,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,289,000 after acquiring an additional 28,420 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SentinelOne by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 353,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,864,000 after acquiring an additional 58,437 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in SentinelOne by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 208,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,537,000 after acquiring an additional 117,581 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in SentinelOne by 92.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 17,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in SentinelOne by 158.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 292,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,747,000 after acquiring an additional 179,084 shares during the last quarter. 59.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on S. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group cut their target price on SentinelOne from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on SentinelOne from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on SentinelOne from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on SentinelOne from $82.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.46.

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.

