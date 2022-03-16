Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shenandoah Telecommunications Company is a holding company which provides a broad range of telecommunications services through its operating subsidiaries. The Company’s operating subsidiaries provide local telephone, cable, Internet access, interexchange facilities, cellular and PCS services, along with many other associated services. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BWS Financial downgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $26.25 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shenandoah Telecommunications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

Shares of SHEN stock opened at $21.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.37. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a one year low of $18.77 and a one year high of $61.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.29.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 407.52%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 77.4% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 164,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after purchasing an additional 71,950 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 139,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 36,397 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $972,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 152.2% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 38,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 22,941 shares during the last quarter. 55.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

