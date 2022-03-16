Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $45.26

Shares of Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $45.26 and last traded at $45.27, with a volume of 61100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.76.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shiseido from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.95 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.83.

Shiseido ( OTCMKTS:SSDOY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Shiseido had a return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Shiseido Company, Limited will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Shiseido Co, Ltd. engages in the production and sale of cosmetics for men and women. It operates through the following segments: Japan, China, Asia Pacific, Americas, Europe, Travel Retail, Professional, and Others. The Japan, China, Asia Pacific, Americas, and Europe segments sell cosmetics, fragrance, and personal care products with core brands such as Shiseido, clé de peau BEAUTÉ, ELIXIR, MAQUILLAGE, AUPRES, urara, TSUBAKI, Za, and narciso rodriguez in each corresponding region.

