Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for IG Group (LON:IGG)

IG Group (LON:IGG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on IGG. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,210 ($15.73) price objective on shares of IG Group in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of IG Group in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.00) price objective on shares of IG Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,095.50 ($14.25).
IG Group stock opened at GBX 770.50 ($10.02) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £3.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 789.66 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 809.16. IG Group has a 1 year low of GBX 698 ($9.08) and a 1 year high of GBX 960 ($12.48). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.37, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.31.
IG Group Holdings plc operates as a multi-platform trading company worldwide. It offers CFDs (contracts for difference), are derivative contracts that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price; and spread betting that allow clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, and to use the same range of risk-mitigation measures.
