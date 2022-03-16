Short Interest in Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL) Decreases By 19.5%

Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 60,100 shares, a decline of 19.5% from the February 13th total of 74,700 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 67,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

ACHL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Achilles Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Achilles Therapeutics from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.04.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Sender Co & Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ACHL opened at $2.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.90, a current ratio of 14.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $121.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.60. Achilles Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.69 and a 1-year high of $18.95.

Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.04). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Achilles Therapeutics will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

About Achilles Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various types of solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.

