Short Interest in AirBoss of America Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) Expands By 22.0%

AirBoss of America Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABSSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 682,500 shares, an increase of 22.0% from the February 13th total of 559,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 131.3 days.

Separately, TD Securities lowered their price target on AirBoss of America from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of ABSSF stock opened at $25.23 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.32. AirBoss of America has a 52-week low of $19.76 and a 52-week high of $36.38.

AirBoss of America Corp. engages in the provision of compounded rubber, survivability solutions and anti-vibration components to a diverse group of customers globally. It operates through the following segments: Rubber Solutions, Engineered Products, AirBoss Defense Group, and Unallocated Corporate Costs.

