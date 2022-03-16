Short Interest in Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) Declines By 35.1%

Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 206,100 shares, a decline of 35.1% from the February 13th total of 317,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 155,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of NYSE ASC traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.17. 309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,927. Ardmore Shipping has a one year low of $3.07 and a one year high of $5.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $138.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 0.62.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The shipping company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). Ardmore Shipping had a negative net margin of 19.14% and a negative return on equity of 11.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ardmore Shipping will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 624.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 141,772 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 122,192 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ardmore Shipping by 119.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,291 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 38,307 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,886,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the second quarter valued at about $180,000. 60.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASC has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. UBS Group lowered shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Fearnley Fonds lowered shares of Ardmore Shipping to a “hold” rating and set a $4.10 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ardmore Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.78.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ardmore Shipping Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. It also owns and operates fleet of tankers. The company was founded by Anthony Gurnee on May 14, 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

