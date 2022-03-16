Short Interest in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC) Decreases By 30.0%

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, a decrease of 30.0% from the February 13th total of 33,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:BOSC opened at $2.43 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.62 million, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.50. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions has a 1 year low of $2.26 and a 1 year high of $5.12.

Get B.O.S. Better Online Solutions alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 538,725 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,244 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 10.37% of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 34.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BOS Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides intelligent robotics and supply chain solutions to enterprises. It offers smart automation systems for industrial processes, logistics and retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: RFID (Radio Frequency Identification) & Mobile Solutions; and Supply Chain Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B.O.S. Better Online Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.