Short Interest in Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Drops By 22.7%

Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 54,600 shares, a drop of 22.7% from the February 13th total of 70,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Ballantyne Strong from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.
Ballantyne Strong stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.93. 14,960 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,970. Ballantyne Strong has a one year low of $2.42 and a one year high of $5.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.13 million, a P/E ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.20.
Ballantyne Strong Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ballantyne Strong, Inc is a holding company, which engages in several business activities including cinema products and services, digital signage, advertising, and insurance. The firm mainly operates through strong entertainment business, which manufactures and distributes premium format projection screens and provides technical support services and other related products and services to the cinema exhibition industry, theme parks, schools, museums, and other entertainment-related markets.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ballantyne Strong (BTN)
- GameStop Has the Energy of a Startup, But Not the Stock Price
- One Reason to Buy Dollar General Stock that You May Not Hear on the Earnings Call
- 3 Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Metaverse Stock Zedge Is Getting Bought By The Institutions
- 3 Stocks Leading Recent Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Ballantyne Strong Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballantyne Strong and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.