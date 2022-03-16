Short Interest in Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Drops By 22.7%

Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 54,600 shares, a drop of 22.7% from the February 13th total of 70,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Ballantyne Strong from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Ballantyne Strong stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.93. 14,960 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,970. Ballantyne Strong has a one year low of $2.42 and a one year high of $5.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.13 million, a P/E ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTN. Gator Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ballantyne Strong during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Ballantyne Strong in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ballantyne Strong by 22.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 158,396 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 29,300 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ballantyne Strong by 33.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 494,510 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,370,000 after buying an additional 122,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.59% of the company’s stock.

Ballantyne Strong, Inc is a holding company, which engages in several business activities including cinema products and services, digital signage, advertising, and insurance. The firm mainly operates through strong entertainment business, which manufactures and distributes premium format projection screens and provides technical support services and other related products and services to the cinema exhibition industry, theme parks, schools, museums, and other entertainment-related markets.

