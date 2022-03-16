Short Interest in Berkshire Bancorp Inc. (OTCMKTS:BERK) Decreases By 25.0%

Berkshire Bancorp Inc. (OTCMKTS:BERK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the February 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BERK traded down $1.18 on Wednesday, hitting $11.27. 1,103 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,556. Berkshire Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $13.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.09.

Berkshire Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides banking products and financial services through its subsidiary. The firm offers personal and business banking, and loans and mortgage. The company was founded in March 1979 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

