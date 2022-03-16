Short Interest in Berkshire Bancorp Inc. (OTCMKTS:BERK) Decreases By 25.0%

Berkshire Bancorp Inc. (OTCMKTS:BERK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the February 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:BERK traded down $1.18 on Wednesday, hitting $11.27. 1,103 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,556. Berkshire Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $13.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.09.
