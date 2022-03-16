Short Interest in Blend Labs Inc (NYSE:BLND) Rises By 25.7%

Blend Labs Inc (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,650,000 shares, an increase of 25.7% from the February 13th total of 9,270,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days. Approximately 8.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 3,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total value of $34,917.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,051 shares of company stock valued at $67,962.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blend Labs by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Blend Labs by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Blend Labs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Blend Labs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Blend Labs by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 83,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 9,188 shares in the last quarter. 54.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $11.75 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Blend Labs from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Blend Labs from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blend Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Blend Labs from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.97.

BLND stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.53. The stock had a trading volume of 4,648,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,112,700. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.10. Blend Labs has a 1-year low of $5.81 and a 1-year high of $21.04. The company has a current ratio of 10.40, a quick ratio of 10.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Blend Labs Inc designs and develops software. The Company offers a platform which focuses on mortgage lending, as well as provides an application experience for home buying process for both buyers and lenders. Blend Labs Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

