Short Interest in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Rises By 20.8%

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,030,000 shares, a growth of 20.8% from the February 13th total of 1,680,000 shares. Approximately 18.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 269,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.5 days.

In other news, Director Warren A. Stephens bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $230.51 per share, for a total transaction of $4,610,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 181.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 276,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,732,000 after buying an additional 178,137 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Dillard’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $20,843,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 127.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 126,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,747,000 after buying an additional 70,710 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 272.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 83,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,469,000 after buying an additional 61,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dillard’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,957,000. 61.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DDS traded up $7.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $273.77. 6,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,820. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.83. Dillard’s has a 52 week low of $83.62 and a 52 week high of $416.71.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $16.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.43 by $5.18. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 52.55% and a net margin of 13.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Dillard’s will post 17.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.88%.

Several research firms have commented on DDS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dillard’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Dillard’s to $275.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Dillard’s in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company.

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

