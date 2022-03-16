Short Interest in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Expands By 49.3%

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, a growth of 49.3% from the February 13th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,091 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.11% of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima stock opened at $6.58 on Wednesday. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima has a twelve month low of $3.27 and a twelve month high of $7.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.12.

Edenor SA engages in the provision of electric power distribution services. It holds a concession to distribute electricity to the northwestern part of the greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area and in the northern part of Buenos Aires. The company was founded on July 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

