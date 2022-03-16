Short Interest in Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Rises By 46.5%

Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 126,600 shares, an increase of 46.5% from the February 13th total of 86,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 284,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of ENGIY opened at $12.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.57. Engie has a 12-month low of $10.77 and a 12-month high of $16.78.

ENGIY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Engie in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Engie in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Engie from €16.50 ($18.13) to €17.00 ($18.68) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Engie from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Engie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

ENGIE SA engages in the provision of electricity, natural gas, and energy related services. The firm offers thermal energy, hydropower, solar energy, onshore and offshore wind power, facility management and heat generation services. It serves energy, energy efficiency, liquefied natural gas, and digital technology sectors.

