Short Interest in Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT) Decreases By 18.8%

Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,760,000 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the February 13th total of 5,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 8.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Future FinTech Group during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Future FinTech Group during the second quarter worth about $53,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Future FinTech Group during the third quarter worth about $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Future FinTech Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Future FinTech Group by 505.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 20,483 shares in the last quarter. 7.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Future FinTech Group alerts:

Shares of FTFT traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.68. 2,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 827,424. Future FinTech Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.58 and a fifty-two week high of $8.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.83 and its 200-day moving average is $1.52.

Future FinTech Group, Inc is a blockchain e-commerce and financial technology company. The company’s operations include a blockchain-based online shopping mall platform, Chain Cloud Mall (“”CCM””), a cross-border e-commerce platform (NONOGIRL), an incubator for blockchain based application projects, and a digital payment system “”DCON””.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Future FinTech Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Future FinTech Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.