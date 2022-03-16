Short Interest in Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF) Declines By 29.4%

Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a decrease of 29.4% from the February 13th total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:SELF traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.34. 21,235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,189. Global Self Storage has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $6.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Separately, Aegis upped their price objective on shares of Global Self Storage from $6.25 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Global Self Storage during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Self Storage by 246.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 7,640 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Self Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Global Self Storage during the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Self Storage during the 3rd quarter worth about $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.18% of the company’s stock.

Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, develops and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers.

