Short Interest in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO) Increases By 24.1%

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 123,700 shares, an increase of 24.1% from the February 13th total of 99,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 145,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 54.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 54,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 89,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF stock opened at $22.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.03. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has a twelve month low of $22.40 and a twelve month high of $33.49.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.197 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

