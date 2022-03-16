Short Interest in GPT Group (OTCMKTS:GPTGF) Increases By 30.7%

GPT Group (OTCMKTS:GPTGF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 672,300 shares, an increase of 30.7% from the February 13th total of 514,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 156.3 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded GPT Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

GPTGF remained flat at $$3.66 during trading on Wednesday. GPT Group has a twelve month low of $3.45 and a twelve month high of $3.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.65.

The GPT Group is one of Australia's largest diversified property groups and a top 50 ASX listed company by market capitalisation. GPT owns and manages a $25.3 billion portfolio of retail, office and logistics property assets across Australia. The Group has a substantial investor base with more than 32,000 shareholders.

