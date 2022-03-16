Short Interest in Group Nine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GNAC) Drops By 35.3%

Group Nine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GNAC – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 35.3% from the February 13th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of GNAC stock opened at $9.77 on Wednesday. Group Nine Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.62 and a 1 year high of $10.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.75.

Get Group Nine Acquisition alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Group Nine Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $156,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Group Nine Acquisition by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 465,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,551,000 after purchasing an additional 49,585 shares during the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Group Nine Acquisition by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 64,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Group Nine Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,900,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Group Nine Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.62% of the company’s stock.

Group Nine Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Group Nine Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group Nine Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.