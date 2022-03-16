Short Interest in HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF) Declines By 23.1%

HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 23.1% from the February 13th total of 1,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in HMN Financial by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in HMN Financial by 1.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in HMN Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in HMN Financial in the second quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP increased its stake in HMN Financial by 56.6% in the third quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 41,259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 14,906 shares during the last quarter. 53.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HMNF stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.96. 2,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,358. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.23. HMN Financial has a 52 week low of $19.77 and a 52 week high of $25.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.69 million, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. HMN Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 8.00%.

About HMN Financial

HMN Financial, Inc is a stock savings bank holding company, which provides retail banking and loan production facilities in Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin. The firms activities include generation of deposits from the general public and businesses, and using such deposits to originate or purchase single family residential, commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage loans, consumer, construction, and commercial business loans, as well as investment in mortgage-backed and related securities, United States government agency obligations, and other permissible investments.

