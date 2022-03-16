Short Interest in HumanCo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HMCO) Drops By 19.4%

HumanCo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HMCO – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 39,900 shares, a drop of 19.4% from the February 13th total of 49,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ:HMCO remained flat at $$9.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 8,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,933. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.78. HumanCo Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.55 and a 1-year high of $10.60.

Get HumanCo Acquisition alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMCO. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in HumanCo Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in HumanCo Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $797,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in HumanCo Acquisition by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 151,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 46,557 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its stake in HumanCo Acquisition by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 36,356 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC increased its stake in HumanCo Acquisition by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 167,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 10,299 shares during the period. 41.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HumanCo Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HumanCo Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HumanCo Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.