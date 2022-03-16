Short Interest in InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Drops By 25.5%

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 163,200 shares, a drop of 25.5% from the February 13th total of 219,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 544.0 days.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.48. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 962. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.26. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $11.95 and a 1-year high of $14.82.

Get InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IIPZF shares. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$20.25 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.84.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition and ownership of properties. It focuses on investment in residential multi-family producing properties and possession of additional and accretive properties. The company was founded on October 10, 2006 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.