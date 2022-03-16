Short Interest in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW) Declines By 34.5%

Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 34.5% from the February 13th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of PLW stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.11. 1,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,117. Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.04 and a fifty-two week high of $37.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.15.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 128.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 139,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,075,000 after acquiring an additional 78,780 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 59.4% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,184,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 11.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 237,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,627,000 after buying an additional 24,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $596,000.

