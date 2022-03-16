Short Interest in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW) Declines By 34.5%

Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 34.5% from the February 13th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of PLW stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.11. 1,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,117. Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.04 and a fifty-two week high of $37.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.15.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd.
