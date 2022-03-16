Short Interest in Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) Expands By 24.5%

Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 689,000 shares, an increase of 24.5% from the February 13th total of 553,200 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 257,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

In related news, Director Tom Thomas acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.82 per share, for a total transaction of $57,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO J. Joseph Bergera bought 10,000 shares of Iteris stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.38 per share, with a total value of $33,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 35,800 shares of company stock valued at $127,530. 5.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITI. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Iteris by 80.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Iteris by 424.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,903 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,395 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Iteris in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iteris in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Iteris during the third quarter worth $59,000. 55.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITI opened at $2.86 on Wednesday. Iteris has a twelve month low of $2.73 and a twelve month high of $7.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.55. The company has a market cap of $121.07 million, a P/E ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 1.35.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.07). Iteris had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $32.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Iteris will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ITI shares. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Iteris from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Iteris from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet cut Iteris from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Iteris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

Iteris, Inc engages in the provision of smart mobility infrastructure management solutions. The firms solutions enable public transportation agencies, municipalities, commercial entities and other transportation infrastructure providers to monitor, visualize, and optimize mobility infrastructure to help ensure roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive.

