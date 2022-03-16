Short Interest in JAPAN POST BANK Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPSTF) Rises By 41.0%

JAPAN POST BANK Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPSTF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,238,700 shares, a growth of 41.0% from the February 13th total of 5,132,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 72,387.0 days.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded JAPAN POST BANK Co.,Ltd. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JPSTF opened at $8.96 on Wednesday. JAPAN POST BANK Co.,Ltd. has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $9.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.28.

JAPAN POST BANK Co, Ltd. provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate clients in Japan and internationally. The company offers liquid deposits, including transfer deposits, savings deposits, ordinary deposits, etc.; fixed-term deposits, such as time deposits, TEIGAKU deposits, etc.; and other deposits, as well as negotiable certificates of deposit.

