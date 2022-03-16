Short Interest in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Grows By 28.3%

Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, an increase of 28.3% from the February 13th total of 1,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 466,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KRNT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 price target on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. StockNews.com cut Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Kornit Digital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.20.

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 88.0% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 33,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,095,000 after purchasing an additional 15,667 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the fourth quarter valued at $947,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after purchasing an additional 9,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kornit Digital stock traded up $5.82 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.83. The stock had a trading volume of 487,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,269. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 224.28 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.07. Kornit Digital has a fifty-two week low of $71.39 and a fifty-two week high of $181.38.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $95.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.99 million. Kornit Digital had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Kornit Digital will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Kornit Digital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.