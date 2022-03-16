Short Interest in Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SHWZ) Expands By 47.6%

Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SHWZ – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 47.6% from the February 13th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 154,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Medicine Man Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Get Medicine Man Technologies alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SHWZ opened at $1.49 on Wednesday. Medicine Man Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $2.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.87.

Medicine Man Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of advisory and consulting services related to cannabis cultivation. It operates through the following segments: Products, Licensing and Consulting, and Corporate, Infrastructure, and Other. The Products segment sells merchandise directly to customers via e-commerce portals, through proprietary websites and retail locations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medicine Man Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medicine Man Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.