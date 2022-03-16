Short Interest in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Grows By 33.7%

Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,500,000 shares, a growth of 33.7% from the February 13th total of 1,870,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 926,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNW. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 169.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,767,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $760,101,000 after buying an additional 6,774,779 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $122,830,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $82,655,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 102.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 941,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,184,000 after buying an additional 475,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $24,754,000. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on PNW shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wedbush upped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group lowered Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Pinnacle West Capital from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.11.

Shares of NYSE:PNW traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.84. 16,544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 897,119. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.88. Pinnacle West Capital has a 1-year low of $62.78 and a 1-year high of $88.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.26.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.17. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $798.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

