Short Interest in Rock Tech Lithium, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCKTF) Expands By 42.9%

Rock Tech Lithium, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCKTF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the February 13th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of RCKTF stock opened at 3.53 on Wednesday. Rock Tech Lithium has a 12 month low of 3.09 and a 12 month high of 7.53.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Rock Tech Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

Rock Tech Lithium, Inc is a lithium chemical technology company, which engages in the development of lithium and rare metals projects in Canada. It holds interest in Georgia Lake lithium project. The company was founded on June 14, 1996 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

