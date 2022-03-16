Short Interest in SinglePoint Inc. (OTCMKTS:SING) Increases By 26.0%

SinglePoint Inc. (OTCMKTS:SING – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a growth of 26.0% from the February 13th total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 946,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of SING opened at $0.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.22, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.15. SinglePoint has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $2.46.
About SinglePoint (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SinglePoint (SING)
- 3 Stocks Leading Recent Gains
- Metaverse Stock Zedge Is Getting Bought By The Institutions
- Coupa Software Hits Bottom But What Comes Next?
- 4 Best Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Defensive Mid Caps to March Into This March
Receive News & Ratings for SinglePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SinglePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.