Short Interest in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF) Rises By 21.4%

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 668,900 shares, an increase of 21.4% from the February 13th total of 551,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.06. 40,394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,852,559. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $12.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.06.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 121.7% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Q Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $306,000. 42.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

