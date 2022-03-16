Short Interest in Superior Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUPGF) Increases By 29.2%

Superior Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUPGF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 39,800 shares, an increase of 29.2% from the February 13th total of 30,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

SUPGF opened at $0.69 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.62 and a 200 day moving average of $0.55. Superior Gold has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $0.77.

Superior Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold resource properties. It owns the Plutonic Gold operations located in Australia. The company was founded on July 4, 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

