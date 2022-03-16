Short Interest in Sylvamo Corp (NYSE:SLVM) Decreases By 30.7%

Sylvamo Corp (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 482,600 shares, a decline of 30.7% from the February 13th total of 696,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 525,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Sylvamo in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sylvamo in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sylvamo in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sylvamo in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Sylvamo in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 17.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SLVM traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $35.28. 745,203 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 532,926. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.97. Sylvamo has a 12 month low of $23.10 and a 12 month high of $40.04.

Sylvamo ( NYSE:SLVM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.38.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sylvamo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Bank of America raised Sylvamo from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Sylvamo from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

Sylvamo Corporation is a paper company with mills principally in Europe, Latin America and North America. The company transform renewable resources into papers for education, communication and entertainment. Sylvamo Corporation is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

