Short Interest in Taronis Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRNX) Increases By 26.5%

Taronis Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRNX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a growth of 26.5% from the February 13th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of TRNX opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. Taronis Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.04.

Get Taronis Technologies alerts:

About Taronis Technologies (Get Rating)

BBHC, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the production of a plasma based system for the gasification and sterilization of liquid waste. Its products include magnesGas2, magneTote, and co-combustion. The company was founded by Ruggero Maria Santilli on December 9, 2005 and is headquartered in Peoria, AZ.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Taronis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taronis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.