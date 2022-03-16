Short Interest in ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) Decreases By 36.1%

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 158,400 shares, a drop of 36.1% from the February 13th total of 248,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 184,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ThermoGenesis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.
Shares of THMO opened at $0.57 on Wednesday. ThermoGenesis has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $3.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.83. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.97.
About ThermoGenesis (Get Rating)
ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, commercialization, and marketing of automated cell processing technologies for the cell and gene therapy field. It operates through the Device and Clinical Development segment. The Device segment includes the development and commercialization of automated technologies for cell-based therapeutics and bioprocessing.
