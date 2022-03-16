Short Interest in ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) Decreases By 36.1%

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 158,400 shares, a drop of 36.1% from the February 13th total of 248,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 184,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ThermoGenesis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of THMO opened at $0.57 on Wednesday. ThermoGenesis has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $3.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.83. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.97.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ThermoGenesis in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ThermoGenesis by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 8,570 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in ThermoGenesis during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in ThermoGenesis by 276.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 259,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 190,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, commercialization, and marketing of automated cell processing technologies for the cell and gene therapy field. It operates through the Device and Clinical Development segment. The Device segment includes the development and commercialization of automated technologies for cell-based therapeutics and bioprocessing.

