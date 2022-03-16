Short Interest in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) Declines By 30.6%

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, a decrease of 30.6% from the February 13th total of 2,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,219,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 313.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,446,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,646 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $580,000. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 195,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,049,000 after purchasing an additional 12,353 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 138,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,290,000 after purchasing an additional 43,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 129,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,786,000 after purchasing an additional 26,091 shares during the last quarter.

VTIP stock opened at $51.75 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $50.59 and a 1-year high of $52.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.958 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

