Short Interest in Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) Increases By 37.3%

Vtex (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,910,000 shares, a growth of 37.3% from the February 13th total of 2,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 912,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 5.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Vtex in the third quarter worth $29,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Vtex during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Vtex during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vtex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vtex during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Vtex alerts:

Shares of Vtex stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $6.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,404. Vtex has a 52-week low of $6.02 and a 52-week high of $33.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.94 and a quick ratio of 5.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.05.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Vtex in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Vtex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Vtex in a report on Saturday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Vtex from $25.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vtex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vtex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.29.

About Vtex (Get Rating)

VTEX provides a software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. The company’s platform enables customers to execute commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating and managing orders across channels and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vtex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vtex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.