Short Interest in Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY) Expands By 50.0%

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the February 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:YUEIY opened at $6.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.00. Yue Yuen Industrial has a one year low of $6.80 and a one year high of $12.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.29.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yue Yuen Industrial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing, marketing, and retailing athletic footwear, athletic leisure footwear, and casual and outdoor footwear in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally.

