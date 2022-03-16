Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) Short Interest Update

Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 320,300 shares, a decline of 30.6% from the February 13th total of 461,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 435,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Sierra Metals from C$1.80 to C$2.15 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Sierra Metals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $1.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,399. Sierra Metals has a 52-week low of $1.13 and a 52-week high of $3.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.75.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMTS. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Sierra Metals by 3.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 195,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 5,790 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Metals during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Sierra Metals by 80.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 13,113 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sierra Metals by 56.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,495,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,615 shares during the period. Finally, Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Metals during the third quarter worth about $555,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.28% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Metals, Inc engages in the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Peru, Mexico, and Canada. The Peru segment consists Yauricocha Mine. The Mexico segment comprises of Bolivar and Cusi Mines. The company was founded on April 11, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

