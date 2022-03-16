Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Sigilon Therapeutics stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.42. 1,922 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,895. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $45.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.61. Sigilon Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $27.32.

Get Sigilon Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 260,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 34,088 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 305.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 89,611 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Sigilon Therapeutics by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 12,512 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Sigilon Therapeutics by 581.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 14,008 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Sigilon Therapeutics by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,299 shares in the last quarter. 57.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sigilon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics from $9.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Sigilon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, reduced their price target on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.55.

Sigilon Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate-severe to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of the disease in patients with mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; SIG-007 to provide continuous and prolonged release of functional enzyme at levels sufficient to produce clinical benefits and alleviate progression of the downstream aspects of Fabry disease; and SIG-002 designed to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sigilon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigilon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.