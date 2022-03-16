Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 6.0% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 22,072,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,869,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,778 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,775,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $879,738,000 after acquiring an additional 186,873 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 5.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,526,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $588,247,000 after acquiring an additional 250,209 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 56.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,402,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $574,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590,556 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,266,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $424,560,000 after acquiring an additional 44,326 shares during the period. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Simon Property Group stock opened at $131.23 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $144.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.58. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.68 and a 1 year high of $171.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 43.97% and a return on equity of 58.02%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.49%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $141.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.65.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

