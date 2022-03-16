Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC Invests $257,000 in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ)

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 23,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the third quarter worth $46,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the third quarter valued at about $371,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 264.5% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 8,931 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the third quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 334.8% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares during the last quarter.
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF stock opened at $8.78 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.41. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a 12-month low of $8.40 and a 12-month high of $25.25.
