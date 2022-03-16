Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC Sells 70 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company accounts for about 1.1% of Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the third quarter worth $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 128.2% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at $36,000. 65.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DE opened at $391.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $375.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $359.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $320.50 and a twelve month high of $405.49. The company has a market cap of $119.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.99.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.64. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.28%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DE shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $455.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.59.

In other news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $12,956,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total value of $7,217,052.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

