Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF) Short Interest Down 30.9% in February

Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 79,500 shares, a drop of 30.9% from the February 13th total of 115,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 468,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of SLVRF opened at $0.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.34. Silver One Resources has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $0.67.
Silver One Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
