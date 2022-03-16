Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF) Short Interest Down 30.9% in February

Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 79,500 shares, a drop of 30.9% from the February 13th total of 115,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 468,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of SLVRF opened at $0.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.34. Silver One Resources has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $0.67.

Silver One Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Silver One Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The firm focuses on the operation of its silver assets including Candelaria Silver, Cherokee, Peñasco Quemado, La Frazada, and Pluton projects. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, USA, and Mexico.

