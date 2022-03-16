SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Shares Gap Up to $25.30

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $25.30, but opened at $26.35. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd shares last traded at $26.55, with a volume of 3,306 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SKM. TheStreet cut shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SKM. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 261.8% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,189 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 111.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,462 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 12.5% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,853 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Company Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication and internet services. Its products include mobile phones, wireless data, information communication, and others. The company was founded on March 29, 1984 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

