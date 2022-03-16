SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Shares Gap Up to $25.30

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $25.30, but opened at $26.35. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd shares last traded at $26.55, with a volume of 3,306 shares changing hands.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on SKM. TheStreet cut shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.
SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Company Profile (NYSE:SKM)
SK Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication and internet services. Its products include mobile phones, wireless data, information communication, and others. The company was founded on March 29, 1984 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.
