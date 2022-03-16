Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.776-$7.084 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.310. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sleep Number also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.300-$0.400 EPS.

Sleep Number stock traded up $2.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.85. The stock had a trading volume of 332,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,374. Sleep Number has a 12 month low of $55.18 and a 12 month high of $150.85. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.40.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($1.13). Sleep Number had a net margin of 7.04% and a negative return on equity of 38.40%. The firm had revenue of $491.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Sleep Number will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNBR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Sleep Number from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wedbush cut their target price on Sleep Number from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sleep Number from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sleep Number presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $100.25.

In other Sleep Number news, Director Daniel Alegre sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.89, for a total transaction of $1,120,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNBR. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Sleep Number by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 3,704 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sleep Number by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 33.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

